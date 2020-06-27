Dr. Gregory Bearden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bearden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Bearden, MD
Dr. Gregory Bearden, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Princeton Baptist Medical Center.
Surgicl Derm Grp Chris B Harmon801 Princeton Ave SW Ste 520, Birmingham, AL 35211 Directions (205) 776-8600
- Princeton Baptist Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
He is a great surgeon, great personality and a Christian. He gives God the credits of his work.
- General Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- General Surgery
