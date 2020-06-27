Overview

Dr. Gregory Bearden, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Princeton Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Bearden works at Surgicl Derm Grp Chris B Harmon in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Hidradenitis and Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.