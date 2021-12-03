Dr. Gregory Baum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Baum, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Baum, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in East Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital.
Dr. Baum works at
Locations
-
1
CNY Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery5898 Bridge St, East Syracuse, NY 13057 Directions (315) 663-0112Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Crouse Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- EBS-RMSCO
- EmblemHealth
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Humana
- Medicare
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baum?
I was very impressed when I had an issue after surgery, that the doctor had me come in on a Sunday morning to ensure all was well.
About Dr. Gregory Baum, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1720083090
Education & Certifications
- Lahey Clinic/Harvard
- University Hospital SUNY Health Science Center
- University Hospital SUNY Upstate Medical University
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
- University of Miami
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baum has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baum works at
Dr. Baum has seen patients for Gynecomastia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Baum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.