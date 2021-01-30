See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Fort Worth, TX
Super Profile

Dr. Gregory Barnes, MD

Bariatric Surgery
5 (24)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Gregory Barnes, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.

Dr. Barnes works at Barnes Bariatric Surgical Solutions in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in Plano, TX and Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Barnes Bariatric Surgical Solutions
    1106 Alston Ave Ste 201, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 506-2660
  2. 2
    Barnes Bariatric Surgical Solutions
    2301 Marsh Ln Ste 100, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 227-6371
  3. 3
    Barnes Bariatric Surgical Solutions
    3608 Preston Rd Ste 105, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  4. 4
    Barnes Bariatric Surgical Solutions
    7616 Lyndon B Johnson Fwy Ste 670, Dallas, TX 75251 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Metabolic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Obesity Associated Asthma Chevron Icon
Obesity Hypoventilation Syndrome Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Gregory Barnes, MD

    Specialties
    • Bariatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962436022
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Western Pennsylvania Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
