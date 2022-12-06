Dr. Gregory Barkley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barkley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Barkley, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Barkley, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Detroit, MI.
Locations
Henry Ford Hospital2799 W Grand Blvd # K11, Detroit, MI 48202 Directions (800) 436-7936
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
As always, Dr Barkley does not rush me through my visit. He takes time to answer my questions.
About Dr. Gregory Barkley, MD
- Neurology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barkley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barkley accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barkley has seen patients for Epilepsy, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Concussion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barkley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Barkley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barkley.
