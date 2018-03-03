Dr. Gregory Barkdull, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barkdull is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Barkdull, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Barkdull, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Eureka, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Providence Redwood Memorial Hospital and Providence St. Joseph Hospital Eureka.
Locations
St. Joseph Health Medical Group - ENT2350 Buhne St Ste C, Eureka, CA 95501 Directions (707) 444-8863
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Redwood Memorial Hospital
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Eureka
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Barkdull repaired my punctured ear drum! Excellent results. He explained the procedure in terms I could understand. The surgery was as an out patient at St Joseph which has a caring and professional staff! Dr. Barkdull's staff is very professional and caring.
About Dr. Gregory Barkdull, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1962418806
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
