Dr. Gregory Barkdull, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Eureka, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Providence Redwood Memorial Hospital and Providence St. Joseph Hospital Eureka.



Dr. Barkdull works at PONTE PHYSICAL THERAPY in Eureka, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.