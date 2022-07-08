Dr. Gregory Balturshot, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balturshot is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Balturshot, MD
Dr. Gregory Balturshot, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital and Southern Ohio Medical Center.
OhioHealth Neurological Physicians3525 Olentangy River Rd Ste 5310, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (614) 788-4581
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
- Southern Ohio Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Everything has gone perfect. Thank you so much.
About Dr. Gregory Balturshot, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1043216724
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
Dr. Balturshot has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Balturshot accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Balturshot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Balturshot works at
Dr. Balturshot has seen patients for Spinal Stenosis, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Balturshot on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
100 patients have reviewed Dr. Balturshot. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balturshot.
