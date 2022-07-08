Overview

Dr. Gregory Balturshot, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital and Southern Ohio Medical Center.



Dr. Balturshot works at Ohio Health Neurological Physicians in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Stenosis, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.