Dr. Gregory Bales, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bales is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Bales, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gregory Bales, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Community Hospital and The University Of Chicago Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Painful Urination (Dysuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 5758 S Maryland Ave Ste 2D, Chicago, IL 60637 Directions (773) 702-6325
-
2
Community Diagnostic Center10020 Donald S Powers Dr, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (773) 702-6325
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital
- The University Of Chicago Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bales?
Dr bales was awesome to work with ! Very easy to talk to and explained everything very well . Very pleased with the outcome of my procedure.
About Dr. Gregory Bales, MD
- Urology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1184789919
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bales has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bales accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bales has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bales has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Painful Urination (Dysuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bales on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bales speaks Arabic.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Bales. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bales.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bales, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bales appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.