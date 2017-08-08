Dr. Gregory Baker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Baker, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Baker, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Ashland, KY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Alberta Fac Med and is affiliated with King's Daughters Medical Center.
Locations
Kings Daughters Medical Specialties Pulmonary613 23rd St Ste 420, Ashland, KY 41101 Directions (606) 324-2600
Chg Cornerstone Hospital of Ashland2201 Lexington Ave, Ashland, KY 41101 Directions (606) 408-3315
Hospital Affiliations
- King's Daughters Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
One of two best doctors In Ashland Kentucky if I ever need him again would be there When he talks to you ( you feel like you are important person .Dr .Baker knows how to treat his Patients Would tell everyone if you need. or want good doctor That help you .Thanks Dr Baker Love ?? for helping me
About Dr. Gregory Baker, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1205929155
Education & Certifications
- U Alberta Hosp
- Charles Camsell Hosp
- University of Alberta Fac Med
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
