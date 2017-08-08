Overview

Dr. Gregory Baker, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Ashland, KY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Alberta Fac Med and is affiliated with King's Daughters Medical Center.



Dr. Baker works at Kings Daughters ENT in Ashland, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Ear Tube Placement and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.