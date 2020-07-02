Overview

Dr. Gregory Austin, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Cranston, RI. They completed their fellowship with Tufts U-New Eng Bapt Hosp



Dr. Austin works at Orthopaedic Associates, Inc. in Cranston, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.