Dr. Gregory Austin, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Austin, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Cranston, RI. They completed their fellowship with Tufts U-New Eng Bapt Hosp
Locations
Othopaedic Associates, Inc725 Reservoir Ave Ste 101, Cranston, RI 02910 Directions (401) 944-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital
- Roger Williams Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Austin's top notch surgery has given me mobility in my right wrist and allows me to enjoy life like riding my motorcycle daily. Another "highly recommended" hand surgeon from Providence recommended a full wrist fusion with little or no mobility! Dr. Austin was the only surgeon that gave me the option of a partial fusion. Don't be fooled by these negative reviews, Dr. Austin is the best of the best when it comes to wrist surgery-I am living proof of it.
About Dr. Gregory Austin, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English, Portuguese
- 1285620138
Education & Certifications
- Tufts U-New Eng Bapt Hosp
- Tufts New England Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Austin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Austin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Austin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Austin has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Austin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Austin speaks Portuguese.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Austin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Austin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Austin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Austin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.