Dr. Gregory Austin, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
Dr. Gregory Austin, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Cranston, RI. They completed their fellowship with Tufts U-New Eng Bapt Hosp

Dr. Austin works at Orthopaedic Associates, Inc. in Cranston, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Othopaedic Associates, Inc
    725 Reservoir Ave Ste 101, Cranston, RI 02910 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 944-3800

  • Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital
  • Roger Williams Medical Center

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Trigger Finger
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Trigger Finger

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Jul 02, 2020
    Dr. Austin's top notch surgery has given me mobility in my right wrist and allows me to enjoy life like riding my motorcycle daily. Another "highly recommended" hand surgeon from Providence recommended a full wrist fusion with little or no mobility! Dr. Austin was the only surgeon that gave me the option of a partial fusion. Don't be fooled by these negative reviews, Dr. Austin is the best of the best when it comes to wrist surgery-I am living proof of it.
    Kevin K. — Jul 02, 2020
    About Dr. Gregory Austin, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • English, Portuguese
    • 1285620138
    • Tufts U-New Eng Bapt Hosp
    • Tufts New England Medical Center
    Dr. Gregory Austin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Austin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Austin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Austin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Austin works at Orthopaedic Associates, Inc. in Cranston, RI. View the full address on Dr. Austin’s profile.

    Dr. Austin has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Austin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Austin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Austin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Austin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Austin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

