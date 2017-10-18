Dr. Gregory Ardoin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ardoin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Ardoin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gregory Ardoin, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Ochsner University Hospital And Clinics.
Locations
Lafayette Unvsty Hsp/Clnc2390 W Congress St, Lafayette, LA 70506 Directions (337) 261-6100
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
- Ochsner University Hospital And Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ardoin has been an excellent physician. When he told me I had stage 1 lung cancer, he immediately made arrangements to see a surgeon to have my cancer removed. He is very compassionate and I would definitely go to him again
About Dr. Gregory Ardoin, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1376633115
Education & Certifications
- La St U Sch Med
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ardoin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ardoin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ardoin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ardoin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ardoin.
