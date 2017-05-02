Dr. Gregory Anderson, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Anderson, DDS
Overview
Dr. Gregory Anderson, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Zanesville, OH. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY.
Dr. Anderson works at
Locations
-
1
Associated Orthodontics2695 Maysville Pike # B, Zanesville, OH 43701 Directions (740) 261-9472
-
2
Associated Orthodontics6620 Perimeter Dr, Dublin, OH 43016 Directions (614) 914-1091
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- United Concordia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Anderson?
My dentist believed I needed braces. At 64 years old, I wasn’t excited about that, but I followed her advice to check it out. I expected Dr. Anderson to say I would need the full treatment, but instead he recommended an inexpensive mouth guard worn at night! Not only was everyone at his office delightful and very professional, he did not take advantage of me by recommending a very expensive treatment when another much cheaper option was available. His integrity and expertise are stellar!
About Dr. Gregory Anderson, DDS
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1679655641
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anderson accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Anderson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anderson works at
442 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.