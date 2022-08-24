Overview

Dr. Gregory Anderson, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Logan, UT. They completed their residency with Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery - Chandler Medical Center in Lexington Kentucky



Dr. Anderson works at Dr. Greg Anderson, DDS in Logan, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.