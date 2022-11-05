Overview

Dr. Gregory Alvine, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sioux Falls, SD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center, Huron Regional Medical Center, Lakes Regional Healthcare, Murray County Medical Center, Prairie Lakes Hospital and Sanford Usd Medical Center.



Dr. Alvine works at Orthopedic Institute, Sioux Falls, SD in Sioux Falls, SD with other offices in Pipestone, MN and Watertown, SD. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Back Pain and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.