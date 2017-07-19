Overview

Dr. Gregory Alvarez, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Newnan, GA. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital, Piedmont Henry Hospital, Piedmont Newton Hospital, Southern Regional Medical Center and Warm Springs Medical Center.



Dr. Alvarez works at Ankle and Foot Centers Of Georgia in Newnan, GA with other offices in Peachtree City, GA and Fayetteville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Foot Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.