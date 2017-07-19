Dr. Gregory Alvarez, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alvarez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Alvarez, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Newnan, GA. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital, Piedmont Henry Hospital, Piedmont Newton Hospital, Southern Regional Medical Center and Warm Springs Medical Center.
Newnan Office2326 Highway 34 E Ste 200, Newnan, GA 30265 Directions (770) 251-6100
Ankle & Foot Center of Fayetteville1975 Highway 54 W, Peachtree City, GA 30269 Directions (678) 902-0456
Ankle and Foot Centers of Georgia265 N Jeff Davis Dr, Fayetteville, GA 30214 Directions (770) 460-7600
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Fayette Hospital
- Piedmont Henry Hospital
- Piedmont Newton Hospital
- Southern Regional Medical Center
- Warm Springs Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Alvarez and his staff, Brittany, Ronnie, Katie, Raul and the rest of his MAs are the absolute best!! I found Dr. Alvarez by chance and checked his reviews before scheduling. TRUST ME...he lives up to his reviews and then some!!!! You cannot go wrong with him!!!
Education & Certifications
- Atlanta Hospital
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Canisius College
Dr. Alvarez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alvarez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alvarez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alvarez has seen patients for Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Foot Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alvarez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alvarez speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Alvarez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alvarez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alvarez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alvarez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.