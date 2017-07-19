See All Podiatrists in Newnan, GA
Overview

Dr. Gregory Alvarez, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Newnan, GA. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital, Piedmont Henry Hospital, Piedmont Newton Hospital, Southern Regional Medical Center and Warm Springs Medical Center.

Dr. Alvarez works at Ankle and Foot Centers Of Georgia in Newnan, GA with other offices in Peachtree City, GA and Fayetteville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Foot Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Newnan Office
    2326 Highway 34 E Ste 200, Newnan, GA 30265 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 251-6100
  2. 2
    Ankle & Foot Center of Fayetteville
    1975 Highway 54 W, Peachtree City, GA 30269 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 902-0456
  3. 3
    Ankle and Foot Centers of Georgia
    265 N Jeff Davis Dr, Fayetteville, GA 30214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 460-7600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Fayette Hospital
  • Piedmont Henry Hospital
  • Piedmont Newton Hospital
  • Southern Regional Medical Center
  • Warm Springs Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Sprain
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Sprain

Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 19, 2017
    Dr. Alvarez and his staff, Brittany, Ronnie, Katie, Raul and the rest of his MAs are the absolute best!! I found Dr. Alvarez by chance and checked his reviews before scheduling. TRUST ME...he lives up to his reviews and then some!!!! You cannot go wrong with him!!!
    J. Munn in Fayetteville, GA — Jul 19, 2017
    About Dr. Gregory Alvarez, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English, Spanish
    • 1861496754
    Education & Certifications

    • Atlanta Hospital
    • OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    • Canisius College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Alvarez, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alvarez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alvarez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alvarez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alvarez has seen patients for Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Foot Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alvarez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Alvarez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alvarez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alvarez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alvarez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

