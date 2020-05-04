Overview

Dr. Gregory Altman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital.



Dr. Altman works at Allegheny Orthopedic Associates in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in Monroeville, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Dislocation, Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.