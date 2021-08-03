See All Plastic Surgeons in Salem, VA
Dr. Gregory Alouf, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (75)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Gregory Alouf, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Salem, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Royal College Of Surgeons In Ireland, National University Of Ireland, School Of Medicine.

Dr. Alouf works at Alouf Aesthetics Medical in Salem, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Alouf Aesthetics Medical
    Alouf Aesthetics Medical
1602 Apperson Dr, Salem, VA 24153

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Cosmetic Conditions
Acne
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Cosmetic Conditions

Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 75 ratings
    Patient Ratings (75)
    5 Star
    (69)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Aug 03, 2021
    My visit with Dr. G. Alouf was very professional caring and staff as well. I highly recommend Dr. Alouf
    — Aug 03, 2021
    About Dr. Gregory Alouf, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1184845737
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Carilion Roanoke Fam Prac
    Medical Education
    • Royal College Of Surgeons In Ireland, National University Of Ireland, School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Alouf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alouf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alouf has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alouf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alouf works at Alouf Aesthetics Medical in Salem, VA. View the full address on Dr. Alouf’s profile.

    75 patients have reviewed Dr. Alouf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alouf.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alouf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alouf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

