Dr. Gregory Alouf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alouf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Alouf, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Alouf, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Salem, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Royal College Of Surgeons In Ireland, National University Of Ireland, School Of Medicine.
Dr. Alouf works at
Locations
-
1
Alouf Aesthetics Medical1602 Apperson Dr, Salem, VA 24153 Directions (540) 375-9070
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alouf?
My visit with Dr. G. Alouf was very professional caring and staff as well. I highly recommend Dr. Alouf
About Dr. Gregory Alouf, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1184845737
Education & Certifications
- Carilion Roanoke Fam Prac
- Royal College Of Surgeons In Ireland, National University Of Ireland, School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alouf has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alouf accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alouf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alouf works at
Dr. Alouf speaks Spanish.
75 patients have reviewed Dr. Alouf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alouf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alouf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alouf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.