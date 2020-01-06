Overview

Dr. Gregory Allen, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in E Greenwich, RI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of New England Collof Osteo Med and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center, Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Allen works at Ocean State Primary Care of East Greenwich in E Greenwich, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.