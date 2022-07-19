Dr. Gregory Ales, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ales is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Ales, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gregory Ales, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University-Osteopathic Medical Center and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.
Dr. Ales works at
Locations
Primary Office2312 N Nevada Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Directions (719) 473-3272Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
San Antonio Neurology9150 Huebner Rd Ste 160, San Antonio, TX 78240 Directions (210) 579-0709
Hospital Affiliations
- Penrose Hospital
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Ales after experiencing pressure behind my right eye and fullness in my ear on and off for over 6 months. First went to an ENT and they said it was not my sinuses, so I decided to see a neurologist. He was the first available appointment and I saw some negative reviews so I wasn't sure what to expect. He was thorough and told me he did not think it was anything to be concerned about but offered imaging to be certain & suggested it may be migraines. Imaging came back clear, so he was correct in his assumption but I am thankful he was still willing to ease my mind and make sure nothing serious was going on. If my migraines become worse I will definitely go back.
About Dr. Gregory Ales, DO
- Neurology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1205825692
Education & Certifications
- George Washington Univ Hosp
- George Washington University Hospital
- Des Moines University-Osteopathic Medical Center
- University Of California At Santa Barbra
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Ales. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ales.
