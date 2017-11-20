Dr. Gregory Alberts, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alberts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Alberts, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Alberts, MD is an Urology Specialist in Grand Island, NE. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHI Health St. Francis and Mary Lanning Healthcare.
Locations
-
1
Urological Associates of Grand Island LLC620 N Alpha St, Grand Island, NE 68803 Directions (308) 381-0473
-
2
Mary Lanning Healthcare715 N Saint Joseph Ave, Hastings, NE 68901 Directions (402) 463-4521
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Health St. Francis
- Mary Lanning Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alberts?
I drive from Lincoln to Grand Island to obtain urological care from Dr. Alberts. Dr. Aberts rightly places appropriate patient care above profit. I greatly admire his ethics and trust him completely.
About Dr. Gregory Alberts, MD
- Urology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alberts has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alberts accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alberts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alberts has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alberts on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Alberts. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alberts.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alberts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alberts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.