Dr. Gregory Adamson, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Adamson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.
Locations
Congress Medical Surgery Center LLC800 S Raymond Ave, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 795-8051
Huntington Ambulatory Surgery Center625 S Fair Oaks Ave Ste 380, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 229-8999
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Adamson has been the orthopedic doctor of choice for my family. He has fixed three different family members knees, my ankle, my shoulder, and now it is my turn for a knee injury. I can say this with all sincerity, if I have any sort of sports injury I will always see Dr. Adamson first and his opinion (+ that of my wife) will set me on my course of recovery.
About Dr. Gregory Adamson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STANFORD UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adamson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adamson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adamson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adamson has seen patients for Clavicle Fracture, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adamson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Adamson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adamson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adamson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adamson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.