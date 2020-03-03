Dr. Gregory Adams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Adams, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gregory Adams, MD is an Urology Specialist in Caldwell, ID. They graduated from Oregon Health & Science University School of Medicine and is affiliated with West Valley Medical Center, Logan Health Medical Center and The Healthcenter.
Locations
St. Luke's Clinic - Urology: Caldwell1906 Fairview Ave Ste 350, Caldwell, ID 83605 Directions (208) 448-7404Monday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- West Valley Medical Center
- Logan Health Medical Center
- The Healthcenter
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Adams spent time with us and explained his recommendation for further treatment. He was very caring and positive.
About Dr. Gregory Adams, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1366659476
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health & Science University
- Oregon Health & Science University School of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adams has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adams accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adams has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Adams. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.