See All General Surgeons in Suffolk, VA
Dr. Gregory Adams, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Gregory Adams, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Gregory Adams, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Suffolk, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center and Sentara Obici Hospital.

Dr. Adams works at Sentara Comprehensive Weight Loss - Obici in Suffolk, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Sentara Comprehensive Weight Loss - Obici
    2790 Godwin Blvd Ste 375, Suffolk, VA 23434 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 923-4500
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
  • Sentara Obici Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Obesity
Abdominal Hernia
Abscess
Obesity
Abdominal Hernia
Abscess

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Acute Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Anal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Angiosarcoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess and Fistula Chevron Icon
Appendix Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Type Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Recurrence Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Chronic Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Colonic Volvulus Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Familial Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterologic Cancer (Colon, Stomach, Esophageal, Liver) Chevron Icon
Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatobiliary Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Metastatic Cancer Chevron Icon
MSI-H Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
MSI-L Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
MSS Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Parasitic Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Perianal Abscess Chevron Icon
Pericolic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perirectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Rectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spleen Cancer Chevron Icon
Sporadic Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Thymus Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Adams?

    Aug 06, 2021
    Dr. Adams saved my life. I am beyond grateful for him. Truly blessed. I saw a review calling him arrogant. NO, he is not. He is a no nonsense kind of Doctor. He doesn't have time for excuses. I know this first hand. He and I butt heads originally, and he even made me cry on multiple occasions. I even canceled my surgery the day of, and he STILL gave me a second chance. When I saw him the morning of surgery he said "I fully expected you to not show". I told him that I kept my promise and that if he gave me a second chance I wouldn't let him down. I am 3 years post op. I have kept my weight off, and succeed beyond measure. I never wanted to fail, and let him down. When I saw him last, about 8 months ago, he was in total awe/shock. He told me he was proud of me, and that I was the poster child for bariatric surgery. Hearing him tell me he was proud of me, meant the world to me. So those saying he is arrogant after one visit didn't take the time to get to know him. He's amazing!
    EngsRL — Aug 06, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Gregory Adams, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Gregory Adams, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Adams to family and friends

    Dr. Adams' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Adams

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Gregory Adams, MD.

    About Dr. Gregory Adams, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053363846
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Tennessee College Medicine Chattanooga
    Residency
    Internship
    • Naval Medical Center, Portsmouth
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Alabama School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Mississippi State University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Adams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Adams has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Adams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Adams works at Sentara Comprehensive Weight Loss - Obici in Suffolk, VA. View the full address on Dr. Adams’s profile.

    Dr. Adams has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Adams. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adams.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Gregory Adams, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.