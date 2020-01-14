See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Santa Rosa, CA
Dr. Gregory Ackroyd, MD

Sleep Medicine
4 (15)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gregory Ackroyd, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Ackroyd works at Healthsouth Sports Medicinere in Santa Rosa, CA with other offices in Petaluma, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Healthsouth Sports Medicinere
    585 W College Ave, Santa Rosa, CA 95401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (707) 526-3500
  2. 2
    Petaluma - Neurology
    1476 Professional Dr Ste 504, Petaluma, CA 94954 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (707) 781-7231

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital

Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Western Health Advantage

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 14, 2020
    I wish all of my doctors would be as thorough, engaging, knowledgable and positive as Dr. Ackroyd. I feel seen and heard and equipped with an action plan when I leave his office. Could not ask for better care. His assistants and techs and office setting are great. I spent a night here for a very comfortable sleep study and the care I received was five stars.
    Katherine Latour — Jan 14, 2020
    About Dr. Gregory Ackroyd, MD

    • Sleep Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1538192984
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University NC
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University TX
    Residency
    Internship
    • Good Samaritan Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Ross University, School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Ackroyd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ackroyd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ackroyd has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ackroyd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Ackroyd. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ackroyd.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ackroyd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ackroyd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

