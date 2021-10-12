Dr. Ackert has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gregory Ackert, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gregory Ackert, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Locations
Long Island Cardiovascular Consultants1983 Marcus Ave Ste E124, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 627-2121
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Love Dr Ackert. He is so caring and thorough. If you see him you won’t regret it.
About Dr. Gregory Ackert, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
