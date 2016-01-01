Overview

Dr. Gregorius Penilla, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fenton, MO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton.



Dr. Penilla works at SSM Health in Fenton, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.