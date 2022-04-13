Overview

Dr. Gregorio Tan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Kalamazoo, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from U Santo Tomas and is affiliated with Ascension Borgess Hospital, Bronson Methodist Hospital, Oaklawn Hospital and Sturgis Hospital.



Dr. Tan works at Borgess Heart Institute in Kalamazoo, MI with other offices in Portage, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.