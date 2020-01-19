Overview

Dr. Gregorio Ruelas, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with St. John's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Ruelas works at Cb Rehab Partners Inc in Oxnard, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.