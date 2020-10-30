Overview

Dr. Gregorio Rosenstein, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De Buenos Aires, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas and is affiliated with AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago, Community First Medical Center and Macneal Hospital.



Dr. Rosenstein works at Empatia Care Ltd SC in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.