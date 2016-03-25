Overview

Dr. Gregorio Riera, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from AL-KARIM EDUCATIONAL TRUST PATNA / KATHIHAR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Texas Children's Hospital.



Dr. Riera works at Texas Children's Hospital in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like HPV (Human Papillomavirus) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.