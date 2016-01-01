Dr. Gregorio Caban, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caban is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregorio Caban, DPM
Dr. Gregorio Caban, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Doral, FL. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science.
Podocare Clinical Specialist Professional LLC2000 NW 87th Ave Ste 217, Doral, FL 33172 Directions (305) 396-8731Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday2:00pm - 3:00pm
Hialeah Hospital651 E 25th St, Hialeah, FL 33013 Directions (305) 396-8731
South Florida Institute of Pain Mgmt. LLC10887 NW 17th St Unit 108, Miami, FL 33172 Directions (786) 359-4999
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Podiatric Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1205894391
- Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
Dr. Caban has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Caban accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Caban has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Caban has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Caban on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Caban speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Caban. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caban.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caban, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caban appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.