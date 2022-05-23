Dr. Gregorio Abad-Santos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abad-Santos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregorio Abad-Santos, MD
Dr. Gregorio Abad-Santos, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER.
Cora I. Oca M.d. F.a.a.p. Inc.11100 Warner Ave Ste 352, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 966-0860
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Santos is an amazing pediatrician. He takes the time to listen to your concerns and shows that he truly cares about my kiddo. I was blessed to have Dr. Santos the night my child was born and was taken to NICU!! He explained what was going on made me feel more comfortable. It was my first child and I was so scared. Dr Santos Is wonderful and I have referred him to family and friends so that they can have a pediatrician that truly cares and has a great bed side manner. Thank you Dr Santos for taking such good care of my daughter!!!
- Pediatrics
- 45 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Abad-Santos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abad-Santos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abad-Santos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Abad-Santos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abad-Santos.
