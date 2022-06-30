Dr. Bergier has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gregoire Bergier, MD
Dr. Gregoire Bergier, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Largo, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Universite De Lausanne, Faculte De Medicine and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital, Mease Dunedin Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Largo Highland Ave100 Highland Ave N, Largo, FL 33770 Directions (727) 683-2900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Mease Countryside Hospital
- Mease Dunedin Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I highly recommend seeing Dr. Bergier. I was recently diagnosed with a rare form of cutaneous lymphoma at 25.. Dr. Bergier explained my condition in great detail and spent over an hour answering my questions and concerns. He’s extremely personable and took the time to get to know me and my family on a personal level. I can tell that Dr. Bergier is extremely passionate about what he does which makes me very comfortable under his care..
- Oncology
- 27 years of experience
- English, German
- 1528098720
- U S Fla-Moffitt Canc Ctr
- University Of S Fl College Of Med
- Hopital d'Yverdon-les-Bains
- Universite De Lausanne, Faculte De Medicine
Dr. Bergier accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bergier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bergier has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Polycythemia Rubra Vera, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bergier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bergier speaks German.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Bergier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bergier.
