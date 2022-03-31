Dr. Gregg Zimmerman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zimmerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregg Zimmerman, MD
Dr. Gregg Zimmerman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Denville, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackettstown Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center, Saint Clare's Denville Hospital and University Hospital.
Atlantic Medica Group Dba Garden State Urology23 Pocono Rd Ste 100, Denville, NJ 07834 Directions (973) 927-5788
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackettstown Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
- Saint Clare's Denville Hospital
- University Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Zimmerman is a smart and caring doctor. He never rushes my appointments, he answers my questions in language I can understand, and he explains everything thoroughly. His staff is always friendly and helpful.
- Urology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- University of Florida
- Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- Binghamton University, Binghamton New York
Dr. Zimmerman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zimmerman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zimmerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zimmerman works at
Dr. Zimmerman has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Overactive Bladder and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zimmerman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zimmerman speaks Spanish.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Zimmerman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zimmerman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zimmerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zimmerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.