Dr. Gregg Yamada, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gregg Yamada, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.
Locations
Gregg M. Yamada MD Inc.1329 Lusitana St Ste 301, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 347-8019
Hospital Affiliations
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Many thanks to Dr. Yamada and his staff. My husband had an incident yesterday that scared us. After a trip to the fire station and a tentative all clear. We called the office in the morning. Dr. Yamada reacted immediately. He got my husband in for blood work, an echocardiogram and an appointment. The incident turned out to be likely caused by dehydration. We breathed a sigh of relief and have made a commitment to being more attentive. Our entire family slept soundly last night. Knowledgeable, diligent and caring, we are so lucky to have Dr. Yamada as our doctor. You would be too...a special mahalo to his amazing staff.
About Dr. Gregg Yamada, MD
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1821006933
Education & Certifications
- University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine
