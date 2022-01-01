Dr. Valenzuela has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gregg Valenzuela, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gregg Valenzuela, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Presbyterian Hospital.
Dr. Valenzuela works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Presbyterian Medical Grp Gastro1100 Lead Ave Se, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Directions (505) 224-7000
- 2 12231 Academy Rd NE Ste 301, Albuquerque, NM 87111 Directions (804) 350-4267
-
3
Pms - Rio Rancho Family Health Center184 Unser Blvd NE, Rio Rancho, NM 87124 Directions (505) 224-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Valenzuela?
Dr. Valenzuela performed my colonoscopy in December, 2021, and I was very pleased with his pre-procedure explanation of plans and with his post-procedure visit. He is a friendly, communicative, and knowledgeable doctor. I recommend him highly. I plan to see him again in the future with any GI issues. He is outstanding.
About Dr. Gregg Valenzuela, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1942250188
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Valenzuela accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Valenzuela has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Valenzuela works at
Dr. Valenzuela has seen patients for Hernia, Gastritis and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Valenzuela on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Valenzuela. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valenzuela.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Valenzuela, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Valenzuela appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.