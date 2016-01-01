Overview

Dr. Gregg Sonsini, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Newtown, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Sonsini works at Margiotti and Kroll Pediatrics, PC in Newtown, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA, Trevose, PA and Warrington, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

