Dr. Gregg Sobeck III, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregg Sobeck III, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sherman Oaks, CA.
Locations
1
Los Angeles Orthopaedic Institute4955 Van Nuys Blvd Ste 615, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403 Directions (818) 905-2222Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Northridge Hospital Medical Center18300 Roscoe Blvd, Northridge, CA 91325 Directions (818) 885-8500
3
Sherman Oaks Hospital - Psych Unit4929 Van Nuys Blvd, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403 Directions (818) 981-7111
- 4 38660 Medical Center Dr Ste A250, Palmdale, CA 93551 Directions (661) 267-7777
Hospital Affiliations
- Palmdale Regional Medical Center
- Sherman Oaks Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Drs Sobeck and His staff are through and informative. His staff and office leave you with all concerns and questions answered.
About Dr. Gregg Sobeck III, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Orthopedic Surgery
