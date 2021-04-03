Dr. Silverman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gregg Silverman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gregg Silverman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Silverman works at
Locations
1
Corpus Christi Office613 Elizabeth St Ste 402, Corpus Christi, TX 78404 Directions (361) 887-2970
2
Coastal Cardiology Association13725 Northwest Blvd Ste 180, Corpus Christi, TX 78410 Directions (361) 387-1179
3
Samuel Duro Oloyo M.d.p.a.1025 Morgan Ave, Corpus Christi, TX 78404 Directions (361) 884-3274
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional. He makes you feel like you are welcome, and that what you ask and say are very important to him. He has changed my life by running tests and diagnostics to find what is truly wrong with me. I am Now seeing him every 6 months and feeling great!
About Dr. Gregg Silverman, MD
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1003816638
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Silverman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silverman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Silverman works at
Dr. Silverman has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, Chest Pain and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Silverman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Silverman speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Silverman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silverman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silverman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silverman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.