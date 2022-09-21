Overview

Dr. Gregg Shore, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Sebring, FL. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from ATLANTA COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS & SURGEONS and is affiliated with Adventhealth Sebring and HCA Florida Highlands Hospital.



Dr. Shore works at Your Health Group LLC in Sebring, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ileus, Intestinal Obstruction and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.