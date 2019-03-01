Overview

Dr. Gregg Shander, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Pittsburgh Sch Of Med|University of Pittsburgh / Main Campus and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.



Dr. Shander works at The Chattanooga Heart Institute in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Cardiomyopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

