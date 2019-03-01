See All Cardiologists in Chattanooga, TN
Dr. Gregg Shander, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Gregg Shander, MD

Cardiology
4 (13)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Gregg Shander, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Pittsburgh Sch Of Med|University of Pittsburgh / Main Campus and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.

Dr. Shander works at The Chattanooga Heart Institute in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Cardiomyopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Chattanooga Heart Institute
    2501 CITICO AVE, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heart Disease
Arrhythmias
Cardiomyopathy
Heart Disease
Arrhythmias
Cardiomyopathy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD) Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 13 ratings
Patient Ratings (13)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Shander?

Mar 01, 2019
Dr. Shander is an excellent doctor. He is very patient and knowledgeable, and kind. I am very pleased with my experience and outcome of my surgery. I give God all the Glory for leading me to him. I would highly recommend him to everyone. Thank you, Dr. Shander. Sincerely, Donna M. Burns from Rossville, GA March 1, 2019
Donna in Rossville, GA — Mar 01, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Gregg Shander, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Gregg Shander, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Shander to family and friends

Dr. Shander's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Shander

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Gregg Shander, MD.

About Dr. Gregg Shander, MD

Specialties
  • Cardiology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 32 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1497754733
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Duke University Medical Center
Fellowship
Residency
  • University Of Chicago Hospitals|University of Chicago Hosps
Residency
Internship
  • University of Chicago Hospitals and Health System
Internship
Medical Education
  • Univ Of Pittsburgh Sch Of Med|University of Pittsburgh / Main Campus
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Gregg Shander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Shander has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Shander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Shander works at The Chattanooga Heart Institute in Chattanooga, TN. View the full address on Dr. Shander’s profile.

Dr. Shander has seen patients for Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Cardiomyopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shander on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

13 patients have reviewed Dr. Shander. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shander.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.