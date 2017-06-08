Overview

Dr. Gregg Severs, DO is a Dermatologist in Scranton, PA. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center.



Dr. Severs works at Lackawanna Valley Dermatology in Scranton, PA with other offices in Kingston, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Acne and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.