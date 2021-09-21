Dr. Gregg Schmedes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schmedes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregg Schmedes, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregg Schmedes, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from EAST TEXAS BAPTIST UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lovelace Westside Hospital.
Dr. Schmedes works at
Locations
National Hearing and Balance LLC6709 Academy Rd NE Ste B, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 514-0767
Rio Rancho Office3791 Southern Blvd SE Ste 100, Rio Rancho, NM 87124 Directions (505) 994-9435
Roswell Office100 S Michigan Ave, Roswell, NM 88203 Directions (575) 291-7940
Unm Sandoval Regional Medical Center Inc.3001 Broadmoor Blvd NE, Rio Rancho, NM 87144 Directions (505) 994-7000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lovelace Westside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
On Monday, Seema Sabu and Dr. Schmedes performed ear cleaning for silicone adhered to the eardrum. Dr. Schmedes was courteous, and went out of his way to spend additional time on the problem so that it could be addressed in one visit instead of two visits (with irritation of the eardrum likely to substantially worsen between visits). Other reviews mention that Dr. Schmedes was not appropriately attending to his practice. In this case his assistance was requested and he then spent some unscheduled time to substantially improve the patient outcome.
About Dr. Gregg Schmedes, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1386872497
Education & Certifications
- EAST TEXAS BAPTIST UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
