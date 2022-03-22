Overview

Dr. Gregg Satow, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Monterey, CA. They graduated from University of California-San Francisco Medical Center and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula.



Dr. Satow works at Gregg K Satow MD in Monterey, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Dislocation and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.