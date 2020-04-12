See All Podiatric Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Gregg Rock, MD

Podiatric Surgery
4.5 (27)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Gregg Rock, MD is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.

Dr. Rock works at Regenerative Pain & Sports Medicine Center of NY/NJ in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Empire Interventional Pain PC
    119 W 57th St Ste 717, New York, NY 10019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 397-3111
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Lenox Hill Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Toe Chevron Icon
Bone Spur Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Callus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Callus
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Claw Toe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Claw Toe
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Corn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Corn
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Stiffness Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Metatarsalgia Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Toe Chevron Icon
Pulled Muscles Chevron Icon
Splinting Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Toe Injuries Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Pennsylvania
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Rhode Island
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • HAP Insurance
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • National Benefit Plans
    • Optima Health
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Apr 12, 2020
    Dr Rock was amazing. I had hammer toe surgery 8 weeks ago and never had any pain whatsoever. My toe is perfectly straight and the results far exceeded my expectations. I can now wear shoes and be pain free. Had I known this I would have done this surgery years ago. I would highly recommend Dr. Rock. Also, I couldn’t believe how attentive Dr. Rock is with the follow up patient care Dr. Rock is truly an amazing surgeon
    Cindy Parlavecchio — Apr 12, 2020
    Dr. Rock's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Rock

    About Dr. Gregg Rock, MD

    • Podiatric Surgery
    • 34 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1952415275
    Education & Certifications

    • Minimally Invasive Foot Surgery
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical Center
    • Inst Minimally Invasive Surg
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    • RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
