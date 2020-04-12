Dr. Gregg Rock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregg Rock, MD
Dr. Gregg Rock, MD is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
Empire Interventional Pain PC119 W 57th St Ste 717, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 397-3111Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Pennsylvania
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Rhode Island
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- HAP Insurance
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Independence Blue Cross
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- National Benefit Plans
- Optima Health
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
- WellPoint
Dr Rock was amazing. I had hammer toe surgery 8 weeks ago and never had any pain whatsoever. My toe is perfectly straight and the results far exceeded my expectations. I can now wear shoes and be pain free. Had I known this I would have done this surgery years ago. I would highly recommend Dr. Rock. Also, I couldn’t believe how attentive Dr. Rock is with the follow up patient care Dr. Rock is truly an amazing surgeon
About Dr. Gregg Rock, MD
- Podiatric Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1952415275
Education & Certifications
- Minimally Invasive Foot Surgery
- New York Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Inst Minimally Invasive Surg
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
