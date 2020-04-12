Overview

Dr. Gregg Rock, MD is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.



Dr. Rock works at Regenerative Pain & Sports Medicine Center of NY/NJ in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.