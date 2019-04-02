Overview

Dr. Gregg Nishi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from George Washington U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Tucson Medical Center.



Dr. Nishi works at Karen Zaghiyan, MD in Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.