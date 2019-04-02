Dr. Gregg Nishi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nishi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregg Nishi, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregg Nishi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from George Washington U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Tucson Medical Center.

Locations
Khalili Center9033 Wilshire Blvd Ste 200, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 858-1242
Hospital Affiliations
- Tucson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
Ratings & Reviews
OMG...simply the best surgeon you can possibly find
About Dr. Gregg Nishi, MD
- General Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Japanese
- 1972600344
Education & Certifications
- Surgical Critical Care - Cedars Sinai Medical Center
- General Surgery Residency - Cedars Sinai Medical Center
- General Surgery - North Shore University Hospital
- George Washington U, School of Medicine
- University Of California, Irvine
- Critical Care Surgery

