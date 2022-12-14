Overview

Dr. Gregg Motz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hendersonville, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Ohio State University|Ohio State University / College of Medicine|Ohio State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Horizon Medical Center, Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center and Tristar Skyline Medical Center.



Dr. Motz works at Hughston Clinic Orthopaedics - Hendersonville in Hendersonville, TN with other offices in Dickson, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Runner's Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.