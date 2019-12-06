Overview

Dr. Gregg Menaker, MD is a Dermatologist in Skokie, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.



Dr. Menaker works at Northshore Dermatology - Skokie in Skokie, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Melanoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.