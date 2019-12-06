See All Dermatologists in Skokie, IL
Dr. Gregg Menaker, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gregg Menaker, MD is a Dermatologist in Skokie, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.

Dr. Menaker works at Northshore Dermatology - Skokie in Skokie, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Melanoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Northshore Dermatology - Skokie
    9933 Woods Dr, Skokie, IL 60077 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 663-8062

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Evanston Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Cancer
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Melanoma
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 06, 2019
    Dr Menaker is a fantastic doctor. He makes me feel at ease and not nervous at all when he is doing surgery and he explains everything as he goes along. He makes sure your doing ok. I can’t say enough about him and his team of nurses who are so sweet , kind and caring. Thank you all for the excellent care you give. God bless
    Cindy (Glenview) — Dec 06, 2019
    About Dr. Gregg Menaker, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English, German
    • 1639259641
    Education & Certifications

    • Medical College of Wisconsin
    • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
    • University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
    • Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregg Menaker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Menaker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Menaker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Menaker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Menaker works at Northshore Dermatology - Skokie in Skokie, IL. View the full address on Dr. Menaker’s profile.

    Dr. Menaker has seen patients for Skin Cancer, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Melanoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Menaker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Menaker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Menaker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Menaker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Menaker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

