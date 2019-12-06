Dr. Gregg Menaker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Menaker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregg Menaker, MD
Dr. Gregg Menaker, MD is a Dermatologist in Skokie, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.
Northshore Dermatology - Skokie9933 Woods Dr, Skokie, IL 60077 Directions (847) 663-8062
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr Menaker is a fantastic doctor. He makes me feel at ease and not nervous at all when he is doing surgery and he explains everything as he goes along. He makes sure your doing ok. I can’t say enough about him and his team of nurses who are so sweet , kind and caring. Thank you all for the excellent care you give. God bless
- Dermatology
- 29 years of experience
- English, German
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Menaker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Menaker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Menaker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Menaker has seen patients for Skin Cancer, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Melanoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Menaker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Menaker speaks German.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Menaker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Menaker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Menaker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Menaker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.