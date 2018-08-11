Dr. Gregg Lurcott, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lurcott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregg Lurcott, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan School of Dentistry and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center.
Colorado Oral Surgery965 S Colorado Blvd Ste 205, Denver, CO 80246 Directions (303) 963-0838
- Swedish Medical Center
Dr. Lurcott is highly skilled at his profession. I had a tooth extraction and bone graft which he executed with focus, precision, and efficiency like I’ve never had. This is his craft which I can tell he excels at from my single experience. He’s earned my trust for any future oral surgeries, and I highly recommend him as well as the Colorado Oral Surgery clinics. Also, his team of assistants and reception staff are tops. Smooth initial phone call, scheduling, paperwork, procedure, and post-op!
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- St John Macomb Hospital
- University of Michigan School of Dentistry
Dr. Lurcott has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lurcott accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lurcott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lurcott speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Lurcott. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lurcott.
