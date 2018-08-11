See All Oral Surgeons & Maxillofacial Surgeons in Denver, CO
Super Profile

Dr. Gregg Lurcott, DDS

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
4 (21)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Gregg Lurcott, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan School of Dentistry and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center.

Dr. Lurcott works at Colorado Oral Surgery in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Colorado Oral Surgery
    965 S Colorado Blvd Ste 205, Denver, CO 80246 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0838

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Swedish Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Complex Tooth Extraction
Corrective Jaw Surgery
Dental Implant
Complex Tooth Extraction
Corrective Jaw Surgery
Dental Implant

Treatment frequency



Complex Tooth Extraction Chevron Icon
Corrective Jaw Surgery Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental Injury Chevron Icon
Extraction of Wisdom Tooth Chevron Icon
Facial Bone Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Jaw Cyst Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Jaw Cyst
Jaw Irregularities Chevron Icon
Jaw Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Ameritas
    • Assurant Health
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Aug 11, 2018
    Dr. Lurcott is highly skilled at his profession. I had a tooth extraction and bone graft which he executed with focus, precision, and efficiency like I’ve never had. This is his craft which I can tell he excels at from my single experience. He’s earned my trust for any future oral surgeries, and I highly recommend him as well as the Colorado Oral Surgery clinics. Also, his team of assistants and reception staff are tops. Smooth initial phone call, scheduling, paperwork, procedure, and post-op!
    Paul in Denver, CO — Aug 11, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Gregg Lurcott, DDS
    About Dr. Gregg Lurcott, DDS

    Specialties
    • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1821042896
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St John Macomb Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University of Michigan School of Dentistry
