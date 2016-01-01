Overview

Dr. Gregg Landis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.