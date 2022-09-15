Overview

Dr. Gregg Klosener, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Luke's East Hospital.



Dr. Klosener works at Encompass Medical Group, PA in Lees Summit, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.